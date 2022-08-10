Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

BKNG traded up $54.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2,011.24. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,920.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,136.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

