Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,773. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $301.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

