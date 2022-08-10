Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,131 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,494,750. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

