Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

