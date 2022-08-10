Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,802,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,619,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

