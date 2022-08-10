Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $186,687,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 3M by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,585,000 after buying an additional 296,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MMM traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.40. 19,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,828. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.