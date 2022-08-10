Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,229. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

