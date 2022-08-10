Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.36. The stock had a trading volume of 294,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,888,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

