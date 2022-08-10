Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of EW traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. 21,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.