Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 6,680 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.54. 33,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,410. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.