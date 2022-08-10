Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.16. 10,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.70. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

