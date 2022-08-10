Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.71% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $183,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,897,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

