Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 15,597 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. 19,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,379. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

