Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $220.71 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,751 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.72% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $220,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $231.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

