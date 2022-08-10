Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $301.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $301,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VUG traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.63. 35,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

