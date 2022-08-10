Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $84.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $84,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SCHM stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,531. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42.

