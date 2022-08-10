Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.48% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $407,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VV traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.91. 7,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.