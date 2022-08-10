Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,160 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $155,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.98. 1,120,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,885,699. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.