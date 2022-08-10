Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $110,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.89. 37,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

