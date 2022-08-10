Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,608 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 7.04% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $967,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,411,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. 2,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

