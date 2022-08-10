Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Novanta stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,519. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.
A number of research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
