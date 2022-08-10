Novo Nordisk A/S Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

NYSE:NVO opened at $104.60 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

