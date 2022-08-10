Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. 82,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,237. The firm has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

