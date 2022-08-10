Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 40.5%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) shot up 40.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 106,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 81,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 35.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.14.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

