Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $555,659.37 and approximately $37,423.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039938 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014716 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
