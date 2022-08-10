Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,903 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 2.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $57,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after acquiring an additional 229,539 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 187,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

