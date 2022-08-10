Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 2,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 122,837 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $819,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

