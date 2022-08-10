Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,376. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

