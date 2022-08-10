Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
NYSE:JRO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.49.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $435,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
