Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JRO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $435,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 127,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,507 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.