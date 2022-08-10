Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JGH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,449. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

