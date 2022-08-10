Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 89,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
