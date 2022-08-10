Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 86,919 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

