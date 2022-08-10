Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.83.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
