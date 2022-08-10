Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

JPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,473. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 63.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 99,761 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $162,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

