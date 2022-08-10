Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

