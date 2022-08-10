NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SFD remained flat at C$0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$43.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.14. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Further Reading

