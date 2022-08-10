Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $541.99 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $541.99 million and $111.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

