OAX (OAX) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (OAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. OAX has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $244,189.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00130712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064708 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

