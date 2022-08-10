OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

