OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

OceanPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 2,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,031. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

