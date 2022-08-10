Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORIT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 113.40 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.25. The stock has a market cap of £640.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.10. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.43).

Insider Activity at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider Philip Austin acquired 13,818 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £14,923.44 ($18,032.19).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

