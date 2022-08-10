Oikos (OKS) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,441.00

Oikos (OKS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Oikos has a market cap of $410,924.49 and $3,441.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

