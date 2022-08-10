Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of ODC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 18,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 million, a P/E ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

