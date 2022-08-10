Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $3,457,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Olaplex by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Olaplex by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after buying an additional 321,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. 23,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

