OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 8,093 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. 4,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,217. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.49. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

