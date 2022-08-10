OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.74 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.