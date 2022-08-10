OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,500 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RingCentral Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. MKM Partners started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 73,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,763. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.