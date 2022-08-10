OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.87 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 375.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,364 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 683,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,081,682. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

