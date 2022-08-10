OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Up 4.3 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.16. 117,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.