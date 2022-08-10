OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,158,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,804,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 208,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 216,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. 98,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,387,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.